Lock up those puppies, because Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil is on the loose...and very...punk rock?

Last year, it was confirmed that the 30-year-old Oscar winner would take on a younger version of the iconic fur coat-loving 101 Dalmatians villain role in the standalone live-action film Cruella. On Saturday, during Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California, the first photo from the film was revealed.

It shows Stone's Cruella sporting a permed, above-the-shoulder version of the character's trademark black and white colorblocked hairstyle, and what appears to be a black leather checkered jacket. She is holding onto (gulp!) three leashes attached to three Dalmatians. In the background are two men, her henchmen Jasper and Horace (Game of Thrones' Joel Fry and Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser), and a Dalmatian puppy is also spotted perched on the back of a motorcycle.

"Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone told the D23 crowd, according to IGN. "1970s set in London, it's punk rock."