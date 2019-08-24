by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 12:35 PM
She's Richie, Sofia Richie.
On Saturday, the model and girlfriend of Scott Disick turned 21 and showed off on her Instagram Story a luxury birthday gift: what appears to be a black Aston Martin DB11, which retails for at least $200,000, adorned with an enormous red ribbon. The brand's cars are notoriously used by James Bond in the hit spy film series.
"Wow wow wow," Sofia wrote. "Best bf award."
Sofia showed off the shiny black exterior and smooth orange leather interior of the vehicle, which boasts an 8-inch LCD screen with iPhone integration, A2DP Bluetooth audio and phone streaming and a Wi-Fi hub.
"Holy s--t!!!! 21!" she also wrote.
"LET THE DAY BEGIN," she wrote in another post, showing her behind the wheel.
Scott, who has been dating Sofia for two years, and the Kardashian-Jenner family are fans of Aston Martins. He showed off an Aston Martin Vanquish on Instagram in 2017. His ex Kourtney Kardashian was spotted driving the same model as Sofia's and sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a different one. In addition, the middle name of Scott and Kourtney's son Reign, the youngest of their three kids, is Aston.
Sofia also shared a photo of a couple of birthday floral arrangements as well as a pic of her special breakfast, which included plates of scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon and blueberries—spelling out the letter S, as well as a small bowl of strawberries. The spread was adorned with pink rose petals.
Instagram; Getty Images
The reality star surprised his girlfriend with a new Aston Martin for her 21st birthday.
"Holy s--t!!!! 21!" Sofia wrote on her Instagram Story.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
"Wow wow wow," Sofia wrote. "Best bf award."
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Shiny and new...
Article continues below
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Check out the orange leather interior..
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia checks out her gift.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Someone knows how to treat his lady!
Article continues below
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Somebody got some beautiful birthday flowers...
Instagram / Sofia Richie
...the other new car...
But that's not all.
It appears Sofia also received another new car for her birthday. She posted a photo of the interior of a Range Rover. The sender was not identified.
"New Range," she wrote. "OK I'm good. #21"
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?