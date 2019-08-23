Prepare to see Jon Snow in a whole new way!

More than three months after pop culture fans said goodbye to Game of Thrones, one cast member may be this close to securing a brand-new gig.

According to Deadline, Kit Harington is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will make his next film.

Sources tell the publication that he will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige's superhero franchises. More details are expected to be revealed at a later day.

Perhaps that later announcement could come at Disney's D23 Expo happening this weekend in Anaheim, Calif., where Marvel will have a few special events.