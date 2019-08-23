We promise you'll never find another lyricist like Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old superstar has always had a gift for writing perfectly overdramatic lyrics that capture every feeling a human being can possibly feel, painting the picture so well that you can see the story of the song playing out in your head.

And "Lover," her highly anticipated new album that officially came out on Thursday night, just became exhibit 7, delivering 18 tracks filled with lines that can immediately send chills down your spine. Such is the power of Swift.

Of course, her lyrics also serve as perfect Instagram captions for many occasions, because sometimes, words are hard. (Even picking three emojis to perfectly encapsulate a Venmo charge is taxing these days, TBH).