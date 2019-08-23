by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 10:00 AM
Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star is back in front of the cameras again, this time she thinks she found "the one" with British man Tom. After two seasons with her Dutch boyfriend Jesse, Darcey's hopeful is her one and only. Tom, well, he's not so sure yet.
"There's something about you, you just have this amazing debonairness," Darcey says after she and Tom sat down for a glass of wine. "I've never met a guy like you. Honestly, I've never been treated like this."
When she arrived in London, Tom arranged for a car to pick her up at the airport and to bring her to a restaurant for their first meeting. After they met, Tom said he got her a place to stay, he didn't expect they'd share a bed together—at least right away.
"This is just, like, normal," he says. "You're funny, you're attractive, you're intelligent, you're beautiful. You know, who have you been choosing?"
This is what gets Darcey. "I'm sorry. I tried my best," she cries. "Just need to own my own worth and myself and I'm stronger now. I just don't ever want to feel chipped away at."
Cameras captured many ups and downs for Jesse and Darcey, including a now-famous fight over how to cut a steak.
Darcey tells Tom that he's helped her heal, and realize what she doesn't want in a man, citing the how pulled out her chair for her and doted on her. But is her emotional reaction to Tom just being Tom too much for this new relationship?
"Darcey is a very emotional person. It's something I'm not used to. It's something that I don't particularly find attractive," Tom says. "It's supposed to be, like, first date scenario. It's supposed to fun.
Uh oh.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
