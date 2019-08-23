Dancing With the Stars' casting decisions for season 28 have been, let's say controversial. Well, one casting decision in particular: Sean Spicer.

The former White House press secretary and communications director is competing alongside the likes of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom and The Office's Kate Flannery. Longtime host Tom Bergeron posted a lengthy note after the cast was announced, decrying Spicer's involvement.

However, Andrew Llinares, the new executive producer on Dancing With the Stars, is standing by the casting and said, "We've got a great and diverse cast. We are excited about the season."

Still, Spicer's casting hasn't sat well with some viewers, including members of the ABC family.