He's back!

"Oh god, that face."

Yep, Chef Ben Robinson is back.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck Mediterranean featuring the return of the fan-favorite—and sometimes divisive—chef. Hannah is on the fence about his return, which is understandable.

"I've heard amazing things about you," Captain Sandy Yawn tells him. "Nothing like being thrown right into it, right?"

Chef Ben is there two hours before charter.

"Hello, lovelies. I am back," Ben says in his confessional. So, what's he been up to? "Since Greece, I've actually done quite a lot, believe it or not." He has a catering company out of Fort Lauderdale, but said he's been traveling around "cooking for people all over the United States."