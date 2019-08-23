Taylor Swift is giving a rare glimpse inside of her romance with Joe Alwyn.

At midnight, the Grammy winner released her seventh studio album, Lover, which appears to be a love letter to her relationship with the British actor. Songs "London Boy" and "Lover" are a clear nod to Alwyn, while Swift also tugs on heartstrings with the track "Cornelia Street."

"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," the superstar singer told Vogue in her September cover story. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."

In her new 18-track album, Swift sings about wanting to hold on to this sacred love. "I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again," the 29-year-old singer confesses. "That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again/And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name/And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away."