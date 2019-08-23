by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 4:43 AM
Taylor Swift is giving a rare glimpse inside of her romance with Joe Alwyn.
At midnight, the Grammy winner released her seventh studio album, Lover, which appears to be a love letter to her relationship with the British actor. Songs "London Boy" and "Lover" are a clear nod to Alwyn, while Swift also tugs on heartstrings with the track "Cornelia Street."
"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," the superstar singer told Vogue in her September cover story. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."
In her new 18-track album, Swift sings about wanting to hold on to this sacred love. "I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again," the 29-year-old singer confesses. "That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again/And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name/And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away."
While Swift remains very private in the press about her relationship, she does share personal details through her lyrics. So, let's see all the details about her romance that she revealed in Lover!
1. They've Been Together for "Three Summers": In the title track "Lover," Swift sings, "I've loved you three summers now honey, but I want 'em all." While reports of Swift and Alwyn's romance didn't surface until May 2017, these lyrics confirm that the duo had been privately seeing each other well before then.
2. They Live Together: In the same track, Swift—who wrote the song by herself—sings, "We could let our friends crash in the living room/This is our place, we make the call." Swifties! She said "our place." Yay!
3. She Tried to "Stalk" Alwyn on the Internet: In "Paper Rings," Swift admits that she went home and tried to get information on the actor after their first meeting. "The moon is high, like your friends were the night we first met," T.Swift sings. "Went home and tried to stalk you on the internet/Now I've read all the books beside your bed."
4. She'd Marry Him With Paper Rings: Later on in the same song, the lyrics state, "I like shiny things but I'd marry you with paper rings, uh-huh/That's right, darlin', you're the one I want."
5. New York City Holds a Special Place in Their Hearts: Based on Swift's lyrics, old and new, the duo first met at a bar in New York City. The Big Apple is where their love story kicked off, specifically while Swift was renting an apartment on Cornelia Street in the city. On Lover, Swift dedicates a song to that specific street. "I hope I never lose you/I hope it never ends," Swift sings. "I'd never walk Cornelia Street again."
6. Swift Thought Alwyn Was Leading Her On at One Point: In "Cornelia Street," Swift reflects on the early stages of their romance, when they were "playing games" with each other. "I thought you were leading me on/I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street before you even knew I was gone," Swift sings. "But then you called, showed your hand/I turned around before I hit the tunnel/Sat on the roof, you and I."
7. Swift Has Met All of Alwyn's "Best Mates": In "London Boy," T.Swift declares her love for Alwyn and his hometown. "You know I love a London boy/I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon," Swift sings. "He likes my American smile/Like a child when our eyes meet/Darling, I fancy you/Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates."
8. They Spend Time at the Pub Watching Rugby: "And now I love high tea, stories from uni/And the West End," Swift sings on the same track. "You can find me in the pub we/Are watching rugby with his school friends."
Lover is out now.
