Karamo Brown is addressing the Dancing With the Stars backlash.

The Queer Eye star was recently named one of the contestants of the next season of Dancing With the Stars, alongside beloved celebs like Hannah Brownand James Van Der Beek. But, like always, there's going to be that one contestant that causes controversy. And this season, that person is none other than Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary.

Understandably, his presence on the show is creating a bit of conflict, especially for Karamo, who is a champion for the LGBTQ community. To make matters worse, upon learning of fans' concerns, Brown stated, "First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn't find out till this morning that he is on! But I'll tell you this... I'm excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations."

He explained his reasoning: "Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us."