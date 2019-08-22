All the Details on Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 4:36 PM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Vacation Selfie

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Do you hear those wedding bells ringing?

After months of planning, Hailey and Justin Bieber have chosen the perfect location to say 'I Do' for the second time. A source tells E! News that the A-list pair intends to get married in front of their friends and family at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location. "They love the Montage brand and visited the property and fell in love with Palmetto Bluff and the area," the source shares. 

Even though the source says, "They changed their mind so many times," there is no going back now. Especially since they've sent out the save the dates, according to TMZ.

So with time ticking away, the newlyweds have "nailed down North Carolina." Although, in the early stages of planning, the singer and model considered exchanging vows in Southern California, since they have essentially made their Los Angeles residence their love nest. 

Justin & Hailey Bieber Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

With the biggest and most important wedding details squared away, Hailey and Justin are excited about what lies ahead for them. "The countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it," the insider reveals. 

Wedding planning was initially put on hold in January, after a source told E! News, "They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point they aren't thinking too much about it. Justin is excited about music and creating again and that's great news for everyone around him."

Plus, Hailey has been in hot demand at work, with numerous shoots for brands like Roxy, Bulgari and Alexander Wang recently taking place. And in July they took some time off to get away from the city and celebrate the anniversary of their engagement in a more intimate setting. 

But now they are more than ready for their big walk down the aisle, and we don't know who is more excited. Us or them?

