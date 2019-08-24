Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the ballroom...who?

Dancing With the Stars revealed its line-up of celebrity competitors for its upcoming 28th season this week, and per usual, the roster is a mixed bag of stars, including Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek and Lamar Odom. You've got your athletes. Then there's the reality stars. And of course, you can't forget a beloved child actor or two and controversial political figure.

Still, that doesn't mean the cast announcement didn't inspire a chorus of "Who?"s to ring out across the country as fans wondered just who some of these celebrities were.

In our annual (slightly shady) experiment, we asked our five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a lawyer, a college junior, a former entertainment reporter and a clueless Brooklynite doing his best—if they knew each star.