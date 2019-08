We are family!

Just when you thought it couldn't get better than the Jonas Brothersand the J Sisters, it seems the family ties run even deeper and more adorable.

It's no secret at this point that Nick Jonasand Joe Jonasrecently became married men after tying the knot with fellow stars Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, making their family even more star-studded. Judging by a new video, even the in-laws get along.

During a stop on their Happiness Begins tour in Connecticut, the three brothers kept fans entertained on stage while the Game of Thrones alum was spotted dancing arm in arm with Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra. At one point, the actress twirled Madhu around before finishing with a hug. How sweet!