Get your tissues ready! The I Still Believe trailer is here and it's guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

KJ Apa and Britt Robertson star in the upcoming movie, set for release in March 2020, which is based on the true life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. The film centers on Jeremy (KJ) and his relationship with Melissa Henning (Britt), who is battling an illness.

"Earlier this year, we had some tough news, some really tough news," Jeremy tells the crowd in the trailer. "Can we do something special for the most special person in my life tonight? Can we pray for her? Heal her tonight."