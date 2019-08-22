Lauren Conrad Mourns Death of "Sweet" Dog Chloe

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Conrad

Instagram

Lauren Conrad is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Chloe.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news that her sweet pup has passed away. Many L.C. fans will remember that the reality star adopted Chloe during her time on The Hills.

"We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday," the 33-year-old star wrote alongside a series of pictures with Chloe. "We will miss you good girl!"

In one of the pictures, Lauren's 2-year-old son Liam can be seen sitting with her dogs, including Chloe. The fashion designer shares her son and her adorable pups with husband William Tell. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.

Watch

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Lauren announced the pregnancy news back in April, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Lauren Conrad

Instagram

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" Lauren wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

A source previously told E! News that the author is "due in the fall and very excited to have two babies that are close in age."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Death , Animals , Celebrities , Pets , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.