by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Here comes the bride…again!
Khloe Kardashian makes Ariel's fairy tale wedding dreams come true in this tearjerker clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season finale. Twelve weeks prior, the superstar participant opened up to the host about her desire to "redo" her and husband Danny's original wedding photos, since she "had four dresses in the whole store to choose from" and didn't feel satisfied with her eventual pick. "I always hoped to lose weight and fix my teeth and get the real pictures I always wanted," Ariel told Khloe before her Revenge Body journey began.
But the new bonus clip catches Ariel just days before her big unveiling, and now—thanks to trainer Harley Pasternak's guidance coupled with lots of hard work on her part—she's down 40 pounds. So, on the day of her wardrobe fitting, Khloe reveals she hasn't forgotten Ariel's wish.
"Oh my god, you guys," Ariel exclaims, arriving at the fitting to realize she's surrounded by elegant wedding gowns waiting to be tried on. "This is crazy," she continues, already tearing up.
"You expressed how much you did not like your original wedding photos and the wedding dress you had," Khloe smiles, before gesturing to celebrity stylists Ryan Patros and Walter Mendez, standing beside her. "So as a gift, they are actually going to design you a one-of-a-kind wedding dress and have a photographer take beautiful wedding photos with you and your hubby."
"You have already outdone yourself with everything," Ariel tells her. "Like, really, this is just …I'm speechless. Thank you."
See the stunning dress selection—and note Ariel's heartwarming response to it all—in the video above!
