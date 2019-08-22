September is always a great time to refresh—your Netflix picks, included.

As youngsters go back to school, the streaming site is following tradition and dropping a new slate of shows and movies next month. Those additions include hit movies like Superbad and Eat Pray Love as well as seasons of Surviving R. Kelly, The Walking Dead and Shameless.

Netflix is also bringing plenty of its own content, from The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as The Politician, led by Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and the first part of The Ranch's final season.

On the documentary front, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives will take a deeper dive into the worlds of two influential men in tech and music.

So, what will you be binge watching come the fall? See the full list for yourself below!