Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to controversies, especially when it comes to casting. But, they usually happen during the season and involve contestants with quite a bit of dance experience. However, season 28, which is still weeks away as of press time, courted controversy immediately after the cast was announced.

The season 28 cast includes the typical smattering of people. There are reality TV stars Karamo Brown of Queer Eye and Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette, one-time teen heartthrob James Van Der Beek and sports figures like Ray Lewis. But here's where it veers off: former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Many have said Spicer, who after his time as the mouthpiece of the Donald Trump administration popped up at the Emmys and made talk show rounds, shouldn't be "normalized" following his time spreading misinformation. Spicer's casting immediately drew criticism, including from longtime host Tom Bergeron.