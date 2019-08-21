The Chapman family is still reeling from the loss of their beloved matriarch, Beth Chapman.

Nearly two months after Dog the Bounty Hunter lost his wife to cancer, the couple's youngest daughter is speaking out about her own journey through grief. Bonnie Chapman shared intimate details about her mother's illness in a new interview with SurvivorNet, an online resource for those impacted by cancer, and even described the last time her family members saw Beth conscious.

As Bonnie described it, "She quite literally choked on her cancer. My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.' And she goes, ‘No, look at me.' And then she was standing there and she started gasping, and my sister came into the room and they called 911 immediately. And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious."

News of Beth's passing broke on June 26, days after the 51-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Hawaii. In the months leading up to her death, Beth opted out of chemotherapy after learning her cancer (which she originally fought in 2017) had returned in her lungs and was no longer curable. From Bonnie's perspective, Beth was committed to living out her final days on her own terms.