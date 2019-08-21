TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Final 4

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 4:15 PM

And here we are at the final four. 

After days and days and hours of voting, we're now down to four men from four different shows, all ready to battle it out for a spot in the final round. 

Two of our final four are veterans to this competition (under its former name, Alpha Male Madness). Jensen Ackles of Supernatural won four years in a row, and Bob Morley of The 100 won the last two. Can Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy or Turkish powerhouse and star of Erkenci Kus Can Yaman start a new era of this tournament? Can Morley retain his spot at the top, or will Jensen Ackles restore his crown? 

There's only one way to find out, and that's to vote! 

(Fun fact: All of these shows either have ended (Erkenci Kus) or are about to end (Supernatural, The 100, Schitt's Creek), which is actually, on second thought, not that fun of a fact.) 

You can vote as many times as you want etc etc until tomorrow, Thursday August 21, at 4:15 p.m. That is when the poll will close, and when we will know which two men will fight it out for your votes in the final round, so get ready! 

Leading Man 2019: Final 4
Dan Levy vs. Jensen Ackles
46.5%
53.5%
Bob Morley vs. Can Yaman
43.5%
56.5%

We'll see you on Friday for the final round in this year's tournament! 

