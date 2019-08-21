LIONSGATE/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 12:10 PM
LIONSGATE/Getty Images
You'll do a double take after seeing Charlize Theron's portrayal of Megyn Kelly in the new Bombshell trailer.
Lionsgate released the official teaser for the film on Wednesday. The movie tells the story of the women at Fox News during Roger Ailes' tenure and his downfall. In addition to Theron, the movie features Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, who play Gretchen Carlson and Kayla Pospisil, respectively. John Lithgow plays Ailes.
While the one-minute and 25-second clip gives fans only a glimpse of the film, it shows the three women boarding an elevator for an uncomfortable and tense ride.
Ailes resigned from Fox News in 2016 after facing allegations of sexual harassment. One of the accusations came from Carlson, who filed a lawsuit against Ailes that year. The lawsuit was later settled for a reported $20 million.
The former chairman and CEO, who denied the accusations, then passed away in 2017 at the age of 77.
The movie hits theaters this December.
Watch the video to see the teaser.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?