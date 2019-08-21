Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 10:36 AM
Getty Images
It's safe to say Tom Bergeron won't be giving this year's Dancing With the Stars cast a perfect 10.
Earlier this morning, Good Morning America announced the celebrities heading to the ballroom for season 28.
Fans will be able to watch country music singer Lauren Alaina, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown dance their butts off for America's vote.
And yes, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is joining the cast—much to the hesitation of Tom.
"A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS' new Executive Producer, I offered suggestions for Season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement," the longtime host shared on Twitter. "Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.'"
He continued, "For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera's lens and imagine you on other side, looking for a two-hour escape from whatever life hassles you've been wrestling with. That's a connection, and a responsibility, which I take very seriously, even if I occasionally season it with dad jokes."
While Tom didn't name any contestants by name, many pop culture fans immediately began to speculate that Sean was the target of his post.
And during an interview on SiriusXM's EW Live, Tom said he would have left Sean out of the cast.
"[My preference] wound have been to avoid any political lightning rods. I think Dancing at its best is an oasis away from all the divisiveness and all of the stuff we are all wrestling with right now," he shared. "And so that was a call they made and my job as host, to the best of my ability, is to be Switzerland for those two hours a week."
Whether you agree with the casting decisions or not, Tom hopes viewers will still have plenty of reasons to tune in and enjoy a special show that brings more entertainment than drama.
"Hopefully, when Erin Andrews and I look into those lenses again on September 16, you'll be on the other side looking back, able to enjoy the charismatic pro dancers, the unpredictable judges and the kitschy charm that has defined DWTS since 2005," he shared on Twitter.
Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?