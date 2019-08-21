Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 9:28 AM
One of Hollywood's most beloved couples is one step closer to officially being over.
E! News can confirm Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason behind the split. A date of separation is listed as TBD.
The couple had a prenup meaning there will likely not be a fight surrounding finances. Liam is also not asking for spousal support.
Today's news comes less than two weeks after news broke that the couple was splitting after one year of marriage.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the singer shared with us in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
And just a few days later, The Hunger Games star took to Instagram and addressed the speculation surrounding his split from Miley.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote to his followers. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
Since the split news broke, Liam has been keeping a low profile in Australia with family. As for Miley, she recently enjoyed a vacation with newly single Kaitlynn Carter.
We're told the pair has bonded over their recent breakups and are just friends. Miley also released a new song titled "Slide Away" that may just be inspired by her recent breakup.
"They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," an insider previously shared with E! News. "It's been a rough year."
Our source added, "She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."
The couple tied the knot back in December 2018 when they hosted friends and family for a surprise wedding celebration at their home in Nashville. It was their first marriage for both parties.
TMZ was first to report the divorce news.
