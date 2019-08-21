It looks like Dwayne Johnson made a pretty penny this year.

Forbes released its 2019 list of the top 10 highest-paid actors in the world on Wednesday, and "The Rock" secured the top spot. According to the magazine, the 47-year-old actor raked in about $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Johnson landed the no. 2 spot last year, falling behind George Clooney. While last year's list estimated his earnings to be about $124 million, it looks like the newly married star still made a nice chunk of change.

So, how did he make all of this money? Per the publication, the celeb is collecting an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million for Jumanji: The Next Level and commanding up to 15 percent of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. In addition, Forbes reported the star gets paid $700,000 for every episode of Ballers and pulls in "seven figures" in royalties for his Under Armour line.