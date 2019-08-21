When Sebastian Maniscalco was announced as host of the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, were you...confused?

Well, that was to be expected. Ahead of the reveal, the comedian could only assume that "three million teenagers were gonna Google, ‘Who is Sebastian Maniscalco?'" he said on Wednesday's CBS This Morning, adding, "This is, like, millennial and my audience is, you know, sometime they need some help getting into the theater."

Indeed, even his sister was shocked and caught off guard by his latest gig. "I come from a very negative family, so nothing's ever good," he joked to Gayle King. "But she was like, ‘You don't know anything about music. This is millennials!' So what's why I'm doing it. It's a challenge."

Now, with less than a week to go before the hotly-anticipated show, he's hitting the books and taking a crash course in pop culture.