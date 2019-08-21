Chicago West Just Proved She's Braver Than All of Us

Introducing Chicago West, budding snake charmer.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 1-year-old daughter doesn't have tons of world experience just yet, but she already proved she's pretty fearless—at least when it comes to snakes.

Her reality star mama had the video to prove it on Wednesday when she posted a video of her second-born daughter with a snake around her neck. At one point, she held its face up to look at it in the eyes. Naturally, the clip spurred some fear out of viewers, including Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban. "You couldn't pay me to do that lol," he commented on the soon-to-be viral video.

Meanwhile, Kim praised her little girl. "My brave girl Chicago," the KKW Beauty mogul captioned it.