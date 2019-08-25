Great things take time! Usually longer than expected, if we're being honest.

Allison's path to transformation is proof of that. During Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the returning participant—who audiences first got know back in season two, when she and husband Chad jointly trained under Latreal Mitchell until the pro suggested Allison go home early—finally saw her journey toward health and happiness through to the finish.

"I am here because I know that, this time, I have the fight," she told Khloe Kardashian before diving into the 12-week program for a second go-round. As Allison went on to explain, last year's turn on the series forced her to come to terms with an assault that she'd kept secret for years, in part because holding onto it prevented her from being able to truly commit to the Revenge Body process.