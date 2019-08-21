Britney Spears' loneliness ain't killing her no more thanks, in part, to Sam Asghari.

The superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a candid message about her mental health. "Living in LA is such a trip !!!" she wrote to her 22 million followers. "It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake."

"I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!!" the 37-year-old continued. "It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Asghari, her love to nearly three years, quickly chimed in with some wise words and support. "Winners don't hate or bully," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. "Losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)."