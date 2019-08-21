The Internet Is Now Rooting for Derek Peth to Be the Next Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:11 AM
Derek Peth, will you accept Bachelor Nation's rose?
Fans of the franchise started campaigning for Peth to star on the next season of The Bachelor after he captured their hearts on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise.
For those who haven't been watching, Peth formed a connection with Demi Burnett right from the start. At one point, Burnett told Peth she had been dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty before coming on the show and that she felt torn between the two. Peth thanked Burnett for opening up to him and expressed his desire to continue their relationship. Still, Burnett remained conflicted. To help Burnett on her journey to find love, Chris Harrison brought Haggerty onto the show. After reuniting with her, Burnett knew she wanted to pursue a relationship with Haggerty and ended things with Peth. While Peth admitted he was hurt by the breakup, he expressed his desire for Burnett to find happiness.
After watching the split, several viewers took to Twitter and claimed that Peth should be the next guy to hand out the roses.
"@BachelorABC I have found your next bachelor...@PethDerek!" one fan tweeted. "He's handsome, sweet, loyal...and been royally screwed on this show multiple times. He deserves a happy ending!! #DerekForBachelor."
"Not to be dramatic…but like if @PethDerek is not the Bachelor I will riot in the streets #BachelorInParadise #DerekforBachelor," added another.
"@PethDerek for the next #bachelor," tweeted a third, "please and thank you. @BachParadise #BachelorinParadise."
Even a few stars from the show supported the idea.
"Please like and retweet if you agree this GEM should be the next #Bachelor #bachelorinpadadise @PethDerek," Chris Randone tweeted.
Wells Adams also posted a tribute video of Peth along with the hashtag #DerekForBachelor.
Fans met Peth on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to star on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, where he got engaged to Taylor Nolan. However, the two called it quits last year.
ABC still hasn't announced who the next Bachelor will be—and there are already several guys in the running for the position. Fan favorites Mike Johnson and Peter Weber are a few of the reported fan favorites.
It looks like Bachelor Nation will just have to wait and see how Peth's journey to find love ends.
