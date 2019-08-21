Now this trio is a grand slam.

On Tuesday night, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron grabbed dinner at NYC's La Esquina with none other than Serena Williams. Also in attendance: Caroline Wozniacki and Gigi's pals Cully Smoller and Kendall Visser.

The group met at the Mexican eatery around 9 p.m. for a "laid back" meal, a source tells E! News. "Everyone seemed comfortable together." Tyler, in gray shorts and a red tee, arrived before Gigi—she chose boyfriend jeans and a white tank. She was then escorted over to the table by a friend who works at the restaurant.



"They had a fun dinner," adds the insider. "There were there for about an hour. Everyone was in great spirits, laughing together and enjoying their dinner. It was very casual with everyone just hanging out and chatting." Later, when the group wrapped up, they walked out together before going their separate ways.