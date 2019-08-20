Camp Rock, who?

Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy just got a major dose of star power thanks to Demi Lovato. The former Disney teen queen has officially joined the cast of Eurovision, which is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same.

After Demi was spotted on the project's U.K. set, Will took to Instagram to announce the news. Holding a cake he claimed to have made "from scratch," the comedian wished Eurovision's latest star a very happy birthday. (Yes, Demi turned 27 today.)

"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram. "It looks completely professional and store bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time."

And if returning to set for her first major acting role in more than a few years isn't enough reason to celebrate, Demi was certainly feeling the love from her fans all throughout the day.