MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:19 PM

Anything can really happen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

We're just hours away from MTV's annual award show where the biggest artists in multiple genres come together for an unforgettable night of performances and special awards.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year's telecast will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

As for the biggest awards of the night, we know that Missy Elliott is set to receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at The Prudential Center in New Jersey. Other categories like Video of the Year and Song of the Year, however, remain an open playing field.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion. 

Your favorite singers are going big, bold and bright for MTV's award show. Fortunately for you, we're giving you a front-row seat to all the action in our gallery updating throughout the night below.

Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to watch the show tonight at 8 p.m. 

 

Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lizzo

In Custom Moschino

Chanel West Coast , MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

    

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

      

Bianca Quiñones, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Quiñ

     

Ilfenesh Hadera, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ilfenesh Hadera

         

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift

In Versace

Ava Max, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ava Max

    

Megan Thee Stallion, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion

     

Lance Bass, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lance Bass

In Mr Turk

Zara Larsson, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Zara Larsson

In Giambattista Valli

AJ Mitchell, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

AJ Mitchell

      

Carissa Culiner, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carissa Culiner

     

Keltie Knight, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Keltie Knight

In Abodi

Nessa, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Nessa

     

Lilliana Vazquez, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

In Ronny Kobo

