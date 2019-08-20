E!: What has this year meant for you? What is your favorite thing that you've done or are able to do because of your title?

KG: For me, after I got titled and even before, I have always made it my goal to make everyone feel as welcomed and accepted as possible. The thing with that is you can do that on an every day level with just the individual people you meet. Now I have this platform to reach so many more people and make that impact much greater and I really take that into account with everything that I do. People are going to see what I post and what I say—no matter what that is—I want it to have a positive impact on people. My favorite thing so far is when mothers or young children message me and say, ‘Hey, I've never seen anyone that looks like you that is biracial and is accomplishing those amazing things without straightening their hair or feeling comfortable being who they are.' That really has an impact on me because growing up, I didn't necessarily have that role model that I connected to because, although in society we like to say that our skin tone doesn't matter. But when you see someone that looks like you that has the same skin tone or maybe the same hair texture as you, it really does have an impact on you because you are able to see that someone is accomplishing these great things that looks like you, so you know that you can accomplish it as well.