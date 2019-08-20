Larry King has decided to part ways with his longtime love, Shawn Southwick King.

The pair has been married for 22 years, but it looks like the 85-year-old television host is ready to close this chapter. E! News has learned that King filed for divorce on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court against the 59-year-old actress. The two tied the knot in 1997—and it marked Larry's eighth marriage and seventh wife, but for Shawn, this was her third marriage.

The former celebrity couple shares two sons together, Chance Armstrong King, 20, and Cannon Edward King, 19.

Moreover, this isn't the first time the duo has called it quits. Back in 2010, both of them filed for divorce, but they later reconciled. However, TMZ points out that they hit a bump in the road in 2016, when rumors swirled that the actress was allegedly cheating on her husband. The two addressed the infidelity rumors publicly and denied the accusations during an interview with Home & Family.