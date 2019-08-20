See Every Piece From Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney's Lover-Inspired Collection

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 3:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney have teamed up for a dreamy new clothing collection.

The Grammy winner and the fashion designer joined forces on a limited-edition line, inspired by T.Swift's new album, Lover. On Tuesday, the duo unveiled the lookbook for the line, giving fans a preview of the pieces in the collection.

"#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon," Swift wrote on social media Tuesday. "It's been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover."

Swift added that fans can sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com.

Photos

Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney's Collection

The album merchandise line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bags and a reusable water bottle, with many items featuring T.Swift lyrics.

For a more exclusive option, two Stella McCartney pieces, a bomber jacket and handbag, have also been created. The two limited-edition pieces will be available for exclusive order on StellaMcCartney.com from the evening of Aug. 22 and will be available for purchase exclusively at Stella McCartney standalone stores in London, New York from Aug. 23.

They exclusive items will also be available, along with the core merchandise line, at The Lover Experience Taylor Swift Pop Up Shop sponsored by Capital One in New York City from Aug. 23 to 25. The bomber is $1995 and the handbag is $795.

Let's take a look at pieces from the Stella x Taylor Swift collection below!

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Stella x Taylor Swift

The limited-edition line, designed by McCartney and Swift, was inspired by the superstar singer's Lover album.

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, Stella McCartney, Style, Fashion

TAS Rights Management

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories , VG

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.