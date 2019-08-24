The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Marries Bryan Abasolo

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 4:59 PM

Rachel Lindsay

Asher Gardner

Two years after giving out her final roseRachel Lindsay has officially said "I do."

The Bachelorette alum married Bryan Abasolo, the chiropractor who won her heart in season 13 of the hit ABC show, on Saturday afternoon, People reports. According to the publication, the bride and groom tied the knot at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico.

While the wedding guest list was initially a point of contention between the two, Bachelor Nation stars Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian ended up making the cut for the glamorous event.

The new Mrs. stunned in a breathtaking white gown designed by Randi Rahm. The top half of her design featured intricate embroidery with beautiful beading, while the bottom of her dress was a tulle dream. Bryan also looked dapper and dashing in an off-white tuxedo that featured grey trim.

The wedding is the final step in a journey to the altar that has spanned the last 24 months, packed with many of the traditional milestones for this couple.

Rachel Lindsay Admits She's Too Busy to Plan Her Wedding

After celebrating their engagement in December 2017, the future Mr. and Mrs. geared up for their wedding with bachelor and bachelorette parties in July and August. The two even invited fans into the wedding planning process by sharing their wedding registry

Now that everything has been checked off the list, the two can officially take the next step in their unexpected love story as wife and husband. 

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

"My journey with Bryan has been surreal, in the sense that I never, coming onto the show, thought I would meet a Bryan," the Dallas attorney previously told E! News. "When I met him I just thought 'Oh, he's cute.' We had this banter. But then just hearing, 'Oh, I'm 37 and I have a career,' and I'm like, 'Wait, no, guys like you aren't supposed to come on this season.' So, it's just been a really beautiful surprise."

Now, onto the honeymoon! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

