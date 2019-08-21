Adam Brody Has Moved on From Seth Cohen—Why Can't We?

It's hard to recall an actor who is so irrevocably tethered to one character quite like Adam Brody is to his onscreen alter ego Seth Cohen.

While The O.C. ran for just four seasons (and arguably just one and a half good ones, don't @ us, you know it's true), the endless adoration and fascination with the sarcastic outsider who made being a geek cool when the iconic teen drama premiered in 2003.

Sure, Ben McKenzie's Ryan Atwood was intended to be the series' leading man—brooding among the best of them in his signature white tank and choker, but like Seth and Summer's connection, viewers' immediate attraction to Seth was undeniable, turning the character—and Adam—into pop culture's inaugural manic pixie emo boy.