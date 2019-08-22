What's it like to be a woman in hip-hop? Can celebrities become addicted to fame? Who is Kim Kardashian, really?

E!'s True Hollywood Story makes its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m., to offer in-depth insight into those topics and more.

The iconic investigative series (known for its documentary-style coverage of anything and everything pop culture, from pin-up model Bettie Page's career trajectory to singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's murder trial) is giving audiences a taste of what's in store next season with a fast-paced new promo video that eclipses traditional genre. Whether you're in the market for a conversation about celebrity, conspiracy or true crime, True Hollywood Story goes there, which means audiences are about to as well.

"Never in a million years would I have thought a self-help group could be a sex cult," admits actor Catherine Oxenberg—who chronicles the loss of daughter India Oxenberg to Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult before eventually helping to rescue her—near the start of the new promo.