by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 1:55 PM
It's time to return to The Matrix.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their iconic roles for Matrix 4, with Lana Wachowski set to direct, write and produce the movie. The original film, The Matrix, was released just over 20 years ago on March 31, 1999. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute Matrix 4.
"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, said Tuesday. "Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe."
"Many of the ideas Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said of the announcement news. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."
Reports state that production on the film could begin in early 2020.
Reeves recently opened up to E! News about training for The Matrix. Take a look at the video above to find out if he said it was harder to train for The Matrix or the John Wick franchise!
