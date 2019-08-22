Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab Is On Point Dance Athleisure Wear

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab

Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots

Two things we love? Athleisure wear and fashion collabs. So when the two are combined, we're pretty much jumping for joy. Which is a fitting way to celebrate that luxury athleisure brand Beyond Yoga has paired up with jump-roping and dancing badass Amanda Kloots to create a stylish capsule collection.

The Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots collab features Amanda's favorite prints—stars and lightning bolts—and the designs will make you feel like dancin' too.

"I am so happy to team up with Beyond Yoga for my first collection. I love that Beyond Yoga stands for all women and has the most comfortable athleisure wear on the market!" says Kloots.

Ready to channel your inner dancer? Keep scrolling...

Criss Cross Cropped Tank

This V-neck bralette tank featues crossover adjustable straps, a wide band and the collab's signature stars and bolts print.

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab
$78 Bandier
Off Cuff Super Cropped Pullover

This cropped long sleeve tee with dropped shoulders is lightweight but still soft and cozy. A perfect layering piece.

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab
$68 Bandier
Step Up Biker Bodysuit

This soft, smooth and stretchy bodysuit features seamless construction with elasticized straps and graphic star detailing on the sides.

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab
$128 Bandier
High Waisted Long Leggings

Meet your new favorite leggings. These 7/8 leggings feature the collab's signature print, seamless construction and lustrous finish.

Ecomm: Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab
$98 Bandier
