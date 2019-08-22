Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collab Is On Point Dance Athleisure Wear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Two things we love? Athleisure wear and fashion collabs. So when the two are combined, we're pretty much jumping for joy. Which is a fitting way to celebrate that luxury athleisure brand Beyond Yoga has paired up with jump-roping and dancing badass Amanda Kloots to create a stylish capsule collection.

The Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots collab features Amanda's favorite prints—stars and lightning bolts—and the designs will make you feel like dancin' too.

"I am so happy to team up with Beyond Yoga for my first collection. I love that Beyond Yoga stands for all women and has the most comfortable athleisure wear on the market!" says Kloots.

Ready to channel your inner dancer? Keep scrolling...