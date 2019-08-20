One of the most elusive couples in Hollywood has called it quits.

On Monday, E! News confirmed Katie Holmesand Jamie Foxx have split with a source sharing they have not been together since May. The news comes six years since romance rumors first sparked over the two stars back in 2013. At the time, Foxx publicly called the chatter "one hundred percent not true," though two years later, a grainy photo emerged of the couple holding hands in a recording studio.

Since then, the private pair have progressively gone more public, particularly in recent years beginning with their Labor Day stroll on the beach hand in hand in 2017. Despite their increased sightings together, the two kept quiet about their relationship through to the end.

It was only until the Oscar winner was recently photographed holding another woman's hand on the way out of Lil Pump's 19th birthday celebration that questions were raised over his relationship status with Holmes. According to People, the woman spotted with the musician, Sela Vave, is the producer's newest artist. A source told the magazine she's "just a girl he's helping out, a young singer."