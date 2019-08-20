by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 10:54 AM
One of the most elusive couples in Hollywood has called it quits.
On Monday, E! News confirmed Katie Holmesand Jamie Foxx have split with a source sharing they have not been together since May. The news comes six years since romance rumors first sparked over the two stars back in 2013. At the time, Foxx publicly called the chatter "one hundred percent not true," though two years later, a grainy photo emerged of the couple holding hands in a recording studio.
Since then, the private pair have progressively gone more public, particularly in recent years beginning with their Labor Day stroll on the beach hand in hand in 2017. Despite their increased sightings together, the two kept quiet about their relationship through to the end.
It was only until the Oscar winner was recently photographed holding another woman's hand on the way out of Lil Pump's 19th birthday celebration that questions were raised over his relationship status with Holmes. According to People, the woman spotted with the musician, Sela Vave, is the producer's newest artist. A source told the magazine she's "just a girl he's helping out, a young singer."
While we may never get the entire story on how and why Foxx and Holmes ended, revisit all the ways they kept fans guessing throughout their notoriously private romance in E!'s gallery below:
While fans thought the long-rumored romance had finally been confirmed when Claudia Jordan said on the Allegedly podcast he "seems very happy" with Holmes, she quickly backtracked and said she "misspoke." "I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all...I've never seen them together. He's never told me he's dating her," Jordan told ET. "I don't have the knowledge of this being fact, I don't."
Just over a year later, a source told E! News "Katie and Jamie were holding hands" on the beach in Malibu together for Labor Day. Around the same time, photos emerged of the couple hand in hand walking on the sand, a sign that their secret relationship was finally going public.
While their romance was seemingly finally confirmed, the two still kept things very private. Exhibit A: when they arrived and left separately at the same New York City event and kept any interactions inside out of eyesight.
Just over a week later, Holmes made an appearance at Foxx's lavish 50th birthday bash, though she was careful to hide her face on the way out. "She seemed like she was in a great mood," a source told E! News at the time. "Katie wasn't going to miss this night."
Despite being photographed together on Valentine's Day, when asked about it during an interview on SportsCenter, Foxx completely avoided the question by removing his mic and walking away.
The two put any rumors about their romance to rest when they were spotted on a date night in the Big Apple.
While the actress was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger, spurring engagement speculation, Holmes' rep had another explanation. "Katie's not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O'Connell," the actress' rep told Page Six at the time.
Three months after unexpectedly posing together inside the 2019 Met Gala, the pair's split is confirmed. According to a source, the two had not been together since May.
