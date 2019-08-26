Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:38 PM

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Celebrities came to slay the 2019 MTV VMAs.

From glitzy gowns to risqué designs, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out to the awards ceremony. Like the famous Moonman trophy handed out to the winners, nearly every celeb hit the red carpet in outfits that were out-of-this-world.

Case in point: Taylor Swift graced the star-studded ceremony in a truly breathtaking design that shimmered as bright as the flashing camera lights. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her equally stunning rhinestone knee-high boots, her ensemble was a sight to see. Moreover,Lance Bass made '90s fans rejoice over his vibrant suit and white embroidered tee. Making his outfit more iconic? His shirt gave a shout out to his *NSYNC days as "tearing up my heart" was written in black and red thread.

Of course, the MTV VMAs are one of the few award shows that welcomes audacious and over-the-top designs. That's why Lizzo's flamboyant and flashy Moschino ensemble fits into the best dressed category. From the vibrant red-hot pattern to her matching feather boa, this was one fashion risk that hit the mark.

With performances by Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Normani and more, fans are guaranteed to see more bold and fun fashion during the show. What's more? Style icon Marc Jacobs will earn the first Fashion Trailblazer Award.

Additionally, music legend Missy Elliot is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will take the stage to perform for first time since 2006.

But before she and other stars "work it," scroll through our list of best dressed celebs!

Lil Nas X, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X dresses to the nines for the star-studded ceremony. From his shimmery silver suit to his ruffled blouse and matching boots, the "Old Town Road" star is serving us lewks!

Normani, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Normani

Normani is giving us the "motivation" to wear more daring outfits after seeing her fiery ensemble by Nicolas Jebran!

Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Red hot, hot, hot! Lizzo stuns at the star-studded ceremony with this flashy and flamboyant gown by Moschino. And like the words emblazoned on her dress, she is a "siren!"

Keke Palmer, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers actress looks drop dead gorgeous in this lime-colored gown by Yousef Aljasmi. Her stunning number is embellished with sequins galore. Her matching bedazzled phone accessory perfectly complements her dazzling lewk.

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift

She is here! The Lover songstress sashays her way onto the red carpet with this bright and bold look. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her black rhinestone knee-high boots, she came to slay. She's wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Shawn Mendes, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

The "Señorita" singer is making everyone green with envy with his teal-colored suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Monica, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Monica

The iconic singer dons an equally iconic outfit at the 2019 MTV VMAs. From her multi-colored dress to her fire-engine red beret, Monica is serving us looks!

Rosalia, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rosalía

The "Con Altura" songstress exudes old Hollywood glamour with her ultra-fabulous black gown, long silk gloves and drop earrings.

Gigi Hadid, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel stuns on the red carpet with her beige corset and silk pants.

Lance Bass, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lance Bass

Lance is serving us lewks with this vibrant suit and his cheeky tee. His white shirt is a shout out to his *NSYNC days as the words "Tearing Up My Heart" are embroidered in black and red thread.

Ilfenesh Hadera, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ilfenesh Hadera

The Baywatch star sizzles in this silver studded mini dress.

J Balvin, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

J Balvin

Is there anything the Oasis singer can't pull off? The answer is no! J Balvin brings fearless fashion to the red carpet with his futuristic gray suit, colorful hair and vibrant sunglasses.

Camila Cabello, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Señorita" singer wears a white hot cut-out dress to the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Adriana Lima, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adriana Lima

The supermodel sizzles in this chic body-hugging design on the red carpet. Her "wet" hair look ties it together.

Hailee Steinfeld, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

It's getting hot on the red carpet! The actress sizzles in this fiery gown at the star-studded ceremony.

Heidi Klum, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Heidi Klum

The model has that newlywed glow as she rocks a stunning black sequins dress at the star-studded ceremony.

Bregje Heinen, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bregje Heinen

The Dutch model shines bright at the star-studded ceremony with her shimmer silver mini dress.

LeToya Luckett, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

LeToya Luckett

Let's all take a moment of silence for the 38-year-old star's stunning cocktail dress.

JuJu, Juliet Castaneda, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Juliet Castaneda

Juliet hypnotizes fans at the 2019 MTV VMAs with this mermaid-like jumpsuit. Her statement earrings and jewel-adorned clutch tie the lewk together.

Queen Latifah, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah

Orange you glad the actress and rapper showed up in this delightful ensemble? The fringe hem on her pants are everything.

AJ Mitchell, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

AJ Mitchell

the 18-year-old singer-songwriter skips the basic suit and tie for a more colorful ensemble.

Jenni J-Woww Farley, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

J-Woww

Two words: J... Woww. The reality TV personality brings a pop of color to the awards ceremony with this bright-yellow dress and her animal print heels.

Lilliana Vazquez, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

The 39-year-old author is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet in a long-sleeve and body-hugging mini dress. The large black bow is a chef's kiss!

Carissa Culiner, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carissa Culiner

The E! News host dazzles on the red carpet with this shimmery black and silver co-ord set.

Keep checking E! News for updates on the 2019 MTV VMAs.

