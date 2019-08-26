Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Celebrities came to slay the 2019 MTV VMAs.
From glitzy gowns to risqué designs, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out to the awards ceremony. Like the famous Moonman trophy handed out to the winners, nearly every celeb hit the red carpet in outfits that were out-of-this-world.
Case in point: Taylor Swift graced the star-studded ceremony in a truly breathtaking design that shimmered as bright as the flashing camera lights. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her equally stunning rhinestone knee-high boots, her ensemble was a sight to see. Moreover,Lance Bass made '90s fans rejoice over his vibrant suit and white embroidered tee. Making his outfit more iconic? His shirt gave a shout out to his *NSYNC days as "tearing up my heart" was written in black and red thread.
Of course, the MTV VMAs are one of the few award shows that welcomes audacious and over-the-top designs. That's why Lizzo's flamboyant and flashy Moschino ensemble fits into the best dressed category. From the vibrant red-hot pattern to her matching feather boa, this was one fashion risk that hit the mark.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X dresses to the nines for the star-studded ceremony. From his shimmery silver suit to his ruffled blouse and matching boots, the "Old Town Road" star is serving us lewks!
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Normani
Normani is giving us the "motivation" to wear more daring outfits after seeing her fiery ensemble by Nicolas Jebran!
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Red hot, hot, hot! Lizzo stuns at the star-studded ceremony with this flashy and flamboyant gown by Moschino. And like the words emblazoned on her dress, she is a "siren!"
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer
The Hustlers actress looks drop dead gorgeous in this lime-colored gown by Yousef Aljasmi. Her stunning number is embellished with sequins galore. Her matching bedazzled phone accessory perfectly complements her dazzling lewk.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift
She is here! The Lover songstress sashays her way onto the red carpet with this bright and bold look. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her black rhinestone knee-high boots, she came to slay. She's wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes
The "Señorita" singer is making everyone green with envy with his teal-colored suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Monica
The iconic singer dons an equally iconic outfit at the 2019 MTV VMAs. From her multi-colored dress to her fire-engine red beret, Monica is serving us looks!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rosalía
The "Con Altura" songstress exudes old Hollywood glamour with her ultra-fabulous black gown, long silk gloves and drop earrings.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel stuns on the red carpet with her beige corset and silk pants.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lance Bass
Lance is serving us lewks with this vibrant suit and his cheeky tee. His white shirt is a shout out to his *NSYNC days as the words "Tearing Up My Heart" are embroidered in black and red thread.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ilfenesh Hadera
The Baywatch star sizzles in this silver studded mini dress.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
J Balvin
Is there anything the Oasis singer can't pull off? The answer is no! J Balvin brings fearless fashion to the red carpet with his futuristic gray suit, colorful hair and vibrant sunglasses.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The "Señorita" singer wears a white hot cut-out dress to the 2019 MTV VMAs.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Adriana Lima
The supermodel sizzles in this chic body-hugging design on the red carpet. Her "wet" hair look ties it together.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Hailee Steinfeld
It's getting hot on the red carpet! The actress sizzles in this fiery gown at the star-studded ceremony.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Heidi Klum
The model has that newlywed glow as she rocks a stunning black sequins dress at the star-studded ceremony.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Bregje Heinen
The Dutch model shines bright at the star-studded ceremony with her shimmer silver mini dress.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
LeToya Luckett
Let's all take a moment of silence for the 38-year-old star's stunning cocktail dress.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Juliet Castaneda
Juliet hypnotizes fans at the 2019 MTV VMAs with this mermaid-like jumpsuit. Her statement earrings and jewel-adorned clutch tie the lewk together.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Queen Latifah
Orange you glad the actress and rapper showed up in this delightful ensemble? The fringe hem on her pants are everything.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
AJ Mitchell
the 18-year-old singer-songwriter skips the basic suit and tie for a more colorful ensemble.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
J-Woww
Two words: J... Woww. The reality TV personality brings a pop of color to the awards ceremony with this bright-yellow dress and her animal print heels.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lilliana Vazquez
The 39-year-old author is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet in a long-sleeve and body-hugging mini dress. The large black bow is a chef's kiss!
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Carissa Culiner
The E! News host dazzles on the red carpet with this shimmery black and silver co-ord set.
Keep checking E! News for updates on the 2019 MTV VMAs.