Punches were thrown and shirts were ripped on Bachelor in Paradise.

Picking up where things left off last week, Christian Estrada and Jordan Kimball got into a heated fight during Monday night's episode. In the midst of their brawl, the rest of the contestants watched in shock.

"Come here, bitch," Estrada taunted Kimball as the show's crew held back both men. "Cheers to you being a bitch," Jordan responded.

But Christian was ready for round two. He broke away from the crew, grabbed Jordan and threw him to the ground. Eventually, both reality TV personalities were separated and sent home. "We have a zero-tolerance policy," host Chris Harrison told the remaining contestants.

However, Nicole Lopez-Alvar was still shaken by the whole ordeal. "I'm freaking out," she told Onyeka Ehie. "I'm literally in shock. I'm shaking right now."

Fans of the ABC dating series might recall last week's episode when Christian was very territorial over Nicole, whom he had just met. He was also aggressive towards Clay Harbor, who has had his heart set on Nicole. It appeared Christian's behavior rubbed Jordan the wrong way, so he posted up.