by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 4:14 PM

Hey. 

Listen, the elite eight of TV's Top Leading Man is now open for voting, but we're not thrilled about it. We just had to pair up faves against faves, knowing we were sacrificing the TV's Top Leading Man life of four beloved actors, including at least one of the stars of Supernatural

We just feel a little bad about it, but that's our problem, and not yours...unless you're a Supernatural fan. (Sorry, but imagine how much harder your life would be if there were three Supernatural stars in the final three, or no Supernatural stars at all...who do you choose then?!) (Fun fact: Jensen Ackles won Alpha Male Madness 4 times in a row from 2009 to 2014.) 

Patrick Dempsey, John Stamos, George Clooney and More TV Doctors Turned Family Men

We're sorry to all the actors who are about to be eliminated, but congrats on making it this far. You're all good people, and again, we're so sorry. 

You can help make us feel better by sending GIFs of your favorite leading man to @eonlineTV on twitter, in the midst of all your voting, which you can do below. 

Leading Man 2019: Elite 8
Tim Rozon vs. Dan Levy
50.9%
49.1%
Jason Dohring vs. Can Yaman
28.4%
71.6%
Misha Collins vs. Jensen Ackles
45.9%
54.1%
Jared Padalecki vs. Bob Morley
38.9%
61.1%

Voting in this round will close Tuesday, August 20 at 4:15 p.m. 

