Pose had written itself into the history books well before a single second of footage had ever aired.

When FX announced casting on the series created by Ryan Murphy alongside Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, still in the pilot stage at that point, we learned that the prolific and progressive producer had assembled the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever for a scripted series. The six-month nationwide search to find and cast MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross in the series alongside cisgender actors like Billy Porter, Kate Mara and Evan Peters, signaled that things would be different on Pose. Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent this was not.

Not only would the series, set in New York City's queer ballroom scene of the late '80s and early '90s—a world that's exerted an immeasurable amount of influence over pop culture while hardly ever getting the credit it deserved—shine a much-needed spotlight on the stories of LGBTQ people of color in general, but black trans women, specifically, at a time when their average life expectancy sits at a heartbreaking 35 years, but it would endeavor to carve out paths of opportunity for LGBTQ talent behind the camera as well, with Our Lady J and Janet Mock enlisted as writers and producers.