Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Split: Look Back at Their Private Romance

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 2:51 PM

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This celebrity love chapter has come to a close.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have decided to part ways.

E! News can confirm the pair has called it quits. In fact, a source tells us the two haven't been together since May. And while the Dawson's Creek alum and 51-year-old actor made a grand entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, it appears things were already headed south for the duo.

The two first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2013, and in the beginning, the celebrity couple denied their relationship. The Oscar winner described the speculation as "hilarious." Since they began dating, the two have been notoriously private about their relationship.

However, the news of their split comes days after the Robin Hood star was spotted holding hands with up-and-coming singer, Sela Vave. On Friday night, they were seen leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood after celebrating Lil Pump's 19th birthday bash at Bootsy Bellows.

With nearly six years of history together, it's unclear what the future holds for Holmes and Foxx at this time.

But if you're sad about this celebrity breakup (like many pop culture fans are), take a look back at their relationship and relive some of their cutest moments. 

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

2019 Met Gala

A grand entrance! The pair makes the 2019 Met Gala their date night. If anything, they surprise fans with their rare public appearance as they arrive to the fashion fête together.

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

TheImageDirect.com

Casual Cuteness

All smiles! The pair hold hands in New York while sporting paint-covered sweats and ripped jeans. 

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, Corrine Foxx

BACKGRID

Night Out With the Fam

Walking hand-in-hand. The couple takes a late-night stroll in L.A. with the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Romantic Stroll

Staying warm and cozy! The two appear together in New York City in March 2019.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, August 2018

P&P/MEGA

Whoa

The celebrities can't keep their arms, or lips, off each other in Malibu in 2018.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

It's a Party!

In December 2018, Katie celebrates her 40th birthday with Jamie in New York.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ending the Summer With a Sweet Visit

Homesick! Foxx ends the summer by visiting Holmes in New York.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

MEGA

Showing Some Playful PDA

In August 2018, the pair shows off their playful PDA during a fun day at the beach.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, yacht

SplashNews.com

New Year's Vacation

Before ringing in the New Year, the pair is seen on a yacht off the coast of Miami just before New Year's Eve 2018.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

BACKGRID

Being a True Gentleman

In July 2018, Foxx helps Holmes out of her vehicle before dinning at Tao restaurant in New York.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

SplashNews.com

Dining Out

In May 2018, the couple is photographed leaving the New York restaurant Carbone. 

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

BACKGRID

Enjoying a Dinner Date

In April 2018, the two celebs are photographed leaving the restaurant Nobu in New York.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Getting Cozy Before the Grammys

The duo seems to only have eyes for each other while attending a pre-Grammys gala in January 2018.

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Stepping Out in Style

Eyes for you! In December 2017, both Foxx and Holmes attend Prive Revaux Eyewear's New York Flagship launch event. 

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

MIAN / BACKGRID

Celebrating Foxx's Birthday

The duo tries to dodge the paparazzi after attending Foxx's 50th birthday party in December 2017.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

Strolling Hand in Hand

In September 2017, the stars are spotted holding hands while taking a walk in Malibu.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, Valentines Day

BAHE/BACKGRID

Spending Valentine's Day Together

The two spend Valentine's Day together in 2017 and enjoy a few sporty activities.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

SplashNews.com

Holding Hands

In 2015, the two reignite romance rumors after they are photographed holding hands in Los Angeles

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Shahar Azran/WireImage

Sparking Romance Rumors

The two spark romance rumors in August 2013 after they are spotted attending the fourth annual Apollo in the Hamptons benefit.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, Tom Cruise

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Smiling on the Football Field

Holmes and Foxx's history goes years back—even before they were romantically linked. In 2006, the two took the field ahead of a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins with Tom Cruise.

Continue checking back to E! News for more updates on Katie and Jamie's breakup.

