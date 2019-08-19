The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards just got even better!

MTV announced the lineup for its VMAs red carpet pre-show on Monday—and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to take the stage before the big award show. In addition to performing, all of these artists are up for an award. For instance, the "Sweet but Psycho" singer is in the running for Best New Artist, and the "Pretend" group is up for Push Artist of the Year. The boy band is also nominated in a brand-new category—Best Group—along with 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, BLACKPINK, BTS, Jonas Brothers, PRETTYMUCH and Why Don't We. The "Hot Girl Summer" star is also a nominee in a new category. She's competing for Best Power Anthem along with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and DJ Khaled.

MTV also unveiled the Song of the Summer category. Fans can see all of the nominees for these three new categories below.