Boys' night out!

Rachel Lindsay's fiancé Bryan Abasolo celebrated his bachelor party with his closest pals this weekend in Miami.

The chiropractor shared a few pictures from the "epic" sendoff via Instagram on Sunday.

"Still recovering," he captioned a series of snapshots. "Huge thanks to @kingde100 and @kieffer_michael_ for planning a stacked lineup of events and everybody who came to some or all of yesterday and today's festivities! It was an epic sendoff and one I will remember forever!"

From hitting the club to hanging out by the pool, the group of guys did it all. There were even a few other alums from Lindsay's season in attendance, including Kenny King and Josiah Graham.

Of course, Lindsay was totally supportive of his guys' getaway.

"I just want him to let loose and have fun," she told E! News at The Knot Registry House in Southampton, New York earlier this month. "You know, when you trust your other half, you're not going to do anything disrespectful I just want him to have a good time with his boys and just to be celebrating."

Lindsay also enjoyed a bachelorette bash with her besties in Costa Rica earlier this summer. In fact, it looks like there was even a little friendly competition over whose party was better.

"I still think we win though @rachellindsay," fellow franchise member Astrid Loch wrote in the comments section of Abasolo's post.