Keira Knightley Reveals She Quietly Gave Birth to Baby No. 2

Keira Knightley has revealed that she welcomed her second child six weeks ago...and Mama is exhausted!

It was reported in mid-September that the actress had given birth. She confirmed the news in a BBC Breakfast interview on Friday to promote the U.K. release of her new movie, Official Secrets.

"You can tell I've got a 6-week-old baby, can't you?!" she said. "I'm talking, but I've got no idea where I'm going.

"This is about the third time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed—and I didn't brush it," she said. "Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else's dress...so it's all smoke and mirrors today, which I'm super happy about, but I've just sort of been led here. And I've got six hours, so this is my workday."

Knightley and husband James Righton are also parents to daughter Edie Knightley Righton, who they welcomed in 2015.

The actress first revealed she was pregnant back in May when she showed off her bump at a Chanel-hosted cocktail party in Paris, France. As she and her husband walked by photographers at the event, Keira, clad in a Grecian-inspired empire waist gown, lovingly placed her hand on her belly.

Earlier this year, she spoke candidly about the struggles of motherhood in an interview with Balance. "I don't think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother" she told the magazine. "It doesn't mean I don't love my kid, it's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven't failed, I'm just doing what I can do, but it's not easy."