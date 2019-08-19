Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Trolls Say She Doesn't Work

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is so over the critical comments about her personal life.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received a number of hateful messages on her Instagram over the weekend after posting photos from her family vacations. The Poosh founder and her three kids, Mason Disick, 9, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, recently enjoyed a trip to Italy together, which Kourtney documented on her social media. Following their trip overseas, the foursome traveled to Idaho to spend time with friends and family, including Kendall Jenner.
In response to Kourtney's Instagram photos from her trip to Idaho, one social media user commented, "Kourtney this is why ppl say u don't work girl."
After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest."
The E! star also cheekily added, "Travel diary coming soon on @poosh."
On the same Instagram post, Kourtney was praised for showing people how to be a "dedicated mom." However, in response to the praise, one social media user commented, "Uuuuuuh I'm a dedicated mom, I think working moms are dedicated too ya know."
After reading this comment, Kourtney clapped back, "Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way."
And this isn't the first time Kourtney has fired back at a hater. You can see all of the best Kardashian-Jenner clapbacks HERE!
