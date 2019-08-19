Madelaine Petsch x Shein: 7 Pieces You Need Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there anything Madelaine Petsch can't do? The stunning Riverdale star and YouTuber has collaborated with Shein to launch a fall 2019 Madelaine x Shein collection that's not only gorgeous, but budget-friendly to boot. Seriously, the affordable line is all under $100, with most items in the $20-$30 range.

Which of course means to can shop the whole Madelaine x Shein collab without breaking the bank. Here are a few picks to get you started...